Halving Coin (HALV) Price Hits $0.0416 on Major Exchanges

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00051680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00063868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.20 or 0.06974604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,172.27 or 0.99907914 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00059901 BTC.

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.