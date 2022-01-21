Hamster (HAM) Price Down 23% Over Last 7 Days

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Hamster has a market capitalization of $25.63 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00063564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.10 or 0.07217059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,291.62 or 1.00160356 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00063198 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars.

