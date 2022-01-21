Handshake Price Tops $0.24 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Handshake has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $109.19 million and approximately $546,259.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,887.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,727.31 or 0.07198516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $119.84 or 0.00316299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.20 or 0.00879460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00073375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009421 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.15 or 0.00464923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00267370 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 459,358,259 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

