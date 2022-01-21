Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,363 ($18.60). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,347 ($18.38), with a volume of 354,113 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($25.24) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($21.69) to GBX 1,650 ($22.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,637 ($22.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of £6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,401.63.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

