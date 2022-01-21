Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $643.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce sales of $643.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $625.70 million to $675.00 million. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $530.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on HOG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.