Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $447.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will report $447.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $454.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $439.11 million. Harsco posted sales of $508.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

HSC has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Harsco news, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,175,000 after purchasing an additional 161,956 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Harsco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,714 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Harsco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after purchasing an additional 216,866 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harsco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,709,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,927,000 after purchasing an additional 109,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Harsco by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after purchasing an additional 108,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

