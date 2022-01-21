Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches Market Cap of $70.54 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 31% lower against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $70.54 million and approximately $25.72 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $105.80 or 0.00286623 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012857 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000102 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 682,355 coins and its circulating supply is 666,705 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

