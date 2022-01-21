HashCoin (HSC) Reaches Market Cap of $274,869.99

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, HashCoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $274,869.99 and approximately $38,970.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00048975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006051 BTC.

About HashCoin

HSC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

