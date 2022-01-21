Hathor (HTR) Price Down 31.8% This Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002366 BTC on exchanges. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $206.46 million and approximately $17.55 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 901,549,472 coins and its circulating supply is 225,604,472 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

