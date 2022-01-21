Havy Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,602.00 (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. Havy has a total market cap of $12,330.13 and approximately $1,602.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Havy coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Havy has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Havy alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00028310 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000225 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000740 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Havy Profile

HAVY is a coin. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Havy is havy.io . Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Havy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Havy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Havy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Havy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.