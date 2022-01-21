HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,401 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.12% of HCA Healthcare worth $93,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $240.76 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.53.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

