Head to Head Analysis: First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) versus Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

5.4% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Finward Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 22.63% 9.71% 0.95% First Seacoast Bancorp 11.68% 3.54% 0.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Finward Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finward Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.27%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.36 $16.60 million $4.42 10.71 First Seacoast Bancorp $17.90 million 3.59 $1.08 million N/A N/A

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.