Head to Head Review: SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) vs. Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -36.14% N/A -42.81% SPS Commerce 12.38% 10.19% 8.13%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Domo and SPS Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 0 5 0 3.00 SPS Commerce 0 1 6 0 2.86

Domo presently has a consensus price target of $99.40, indicating a potential upside of 143.15%. SPS Commerce has a consensus price target of $174.57, indicating a potential upside of 49.71%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Volatility and Risk

Domo has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Domo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Domo and SPS Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $210.18 million 6.34 -$84.63 million ($2.81) -14.55 SPS Commerce $312.63 million 13.41 $45.59 million $1.24 94.04

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Domo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

