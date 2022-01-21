Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $131.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.18.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

