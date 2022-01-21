Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.51 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $108.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.51. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

