Heath A. Fisher Sells 7,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Palomar stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.86. 400,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average is $77.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of -0.06. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Palomar by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,332,000 after buying an additional 1,211,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Palomar by 893.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after buying an additional 382,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,517,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,309,000 after buying an additional 148,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,087,000 after buying an additional 115,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

