Hedera Hashgraph 1-Day Volume Reaches $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00183184 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00034908 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00034187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00382156 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00066168 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

