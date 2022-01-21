Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.36 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00183184 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00034908 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00034187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00382156 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00066168 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars.

