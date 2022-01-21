HedgeTrade Achieves Market Capitalization of $209.48 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $209.48 million and $80,283.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.65 or 0.00289175 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

