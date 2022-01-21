HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will announce sales of $485.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $487.90 million and the lowest is $483.01 million. HEICO posted sales of $417.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.59 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

HEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,343,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after acquiring an additional 132,573 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $14,334,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1,092.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 78,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in HEICO by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $147.50 on Friday. HEICO has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.47.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

