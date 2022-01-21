Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $169.81

Shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.81 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 181 ($2.47). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.39), with a volume of 5,552 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.43. The company has a market capitalization of £120.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

In other news, insider Tom Libassi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($11,461.32). Insiders bought a total of 217,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,775,000 over the last three months.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.