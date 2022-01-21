Helpico (HELP) Price Hits $0.0124

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Helpico has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Helpico coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Helpico has a market cap of $292.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00064601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.01 or 0.07018105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,318.46 or 0.99837715 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00060239 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

