HempCoin Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $1,678.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HempCoin has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00093754 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,917.25 or 1.00079673 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043616 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003224 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.29 or 0.00481136 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,868,152 coins and its circulating supply is 264,733,002 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

