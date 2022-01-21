Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Square stock opened at $127.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.23, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.06. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.08 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $1,240,618.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $8,273,921. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.