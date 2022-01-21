Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,435 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.