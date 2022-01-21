Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,948 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,992 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.65.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $221.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.60 and a 200-day moving average of $244.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

