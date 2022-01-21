Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 330,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $12.17 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

