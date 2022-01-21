Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $962,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $237.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.63.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

