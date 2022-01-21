Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 571,681 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,376,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,087,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 379,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 200,581 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $939.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

PLYM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.