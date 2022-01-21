Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $5.33 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,407 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

