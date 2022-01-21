Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $5.78 Million Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.