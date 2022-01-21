Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

EMB stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.66 and a fifty-two week high of $114.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

