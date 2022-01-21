Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 278,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $13.11 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.