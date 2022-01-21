Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 53,760 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.77% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMF. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 348.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE DMF opened at $8.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.