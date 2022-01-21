Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 149,844 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 149,844 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 237,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 35,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

