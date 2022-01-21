Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,948 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 57.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,105,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 263.9% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $333,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $1,713,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $208.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.