Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 1.82% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $20.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.