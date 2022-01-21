Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $45.26 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

