Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock Position Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 217.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after buying an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,323,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Herc by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,658,000 after purchasing an additional 127,896 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Herc by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

HRI opened at $155.20 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.65.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $16,062,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.