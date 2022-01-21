Herc (NYSE:HRI) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $162.28 and last traded at $161.96. 10,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 297,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRI. Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.65.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 279.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Herc by 30,131.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,481,000 after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Herc by 31.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,582 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 188.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Herc by 103.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,658,000 after purchasing an additional 127,896 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

