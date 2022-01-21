Herc (NYSE:HRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of HRI opened at $155.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.65. Herc has a 52-week low of $61.19 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Herc will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $16,062,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $13,792,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter worth $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 192.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

