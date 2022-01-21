Hertz Network (HTZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $57,428.00

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $450,878.88 and $57,428.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00056730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00061900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.27 or 0.07218448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,314.35 or 0.99871091 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063602 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

