Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Trading 4.2% Higher

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) shares traded up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $148.26 and last traded at $148.26. 425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 64,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 772.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.00 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

