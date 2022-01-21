Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.97 Million

Analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to post $405.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $389.20 million and the highest is $430.70 million. Hilltop posted sales of $555.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 40.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

