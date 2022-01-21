Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum bought 81,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

HIMS stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $982.86 million and a PE ratio of -8.93.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

