Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to post $126.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.53 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $127.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $502.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500.15 million to $505.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $512.95 million, with estimates ranging from $508.42 million to $517.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

HEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of HEP opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 39,379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 88,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 470,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 109,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

