HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Stock Price Up 5.9%

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

HMSVF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, December 6th. HSBC upgraded HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeServe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Get HomeServe alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.