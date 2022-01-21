Honest 1-Day Volume Tops $708,916.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $708,916.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Honest has traded up 30.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00054229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00063785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.04 or 0.07009003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,815.97 or 0.99182109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00060560 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

