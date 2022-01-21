Hoo Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.31 Million (HOO)

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC on popular exchanges. Hoo Token has a market cap of $82.59 million and $9.31 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.98 or 0.07010377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,431.83 or 0.99223931 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00060378 BTC.

Hoo Token Coin Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoo Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

