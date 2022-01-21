Horizon Protocol (HZN) Market Cap Tops $3.28 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0820 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $3.28 million and $78,331.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

